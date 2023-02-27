Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the clique who seem to be God’s gift to humanity all while whispering flames of furry about the big spenders. The fact is, hard work and intelligence got us where we are so belly up, work hard and maybe try to love thy human.
Onions to the business parked in all the disabled parked spaces at the Old English Village. Sad.
Onions to the grumpy old man walking two little dogs at the corner of Monterey and McCulloch boulevards. I stopped for you to cross and when you didn’t, I turned and you crossed in front of me and yelled. Be smart and nice!
Onions to the person who works at the propane refill gas station. Lack of customer service and completely disrespectful!
Orchids to Lisa the cook at the Senior Center for stepping up and filling in the office duties while being short on staff. Everyone appreciates all that you do.
Orchids to Tina and Renee at Havasu Reality! They are so professional and kind! They made finding a rental so effortless!
Onions to the Onion-giver about lights at Acoma and Industrial. With lights at such varying distances apart like they are on State Route 95. The idea of timing them is ludicrous. When they weren’t “timed” I personally thought the flow was better. Contact Arizona Department of Transportation if you are unhappy with a statehighway.
Orchids to the people with the fun yard decor that changes with holidays! Mowie on Acoma, the skeleton on South Palo Verde and the Zombie on Tumamoc! It makes my day seeing how they change throughout the year! (I’m sure there’s more I haven’t seen).
Orchids to Maxine and Kandice at Red Robin for taking care of the birthday club and great service.
