Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the old woman in the silver car with a blue cup and a straw in the intersection of Jamaica and Acoma on Sunday morning. You went when it was clearly not your turn, it was like you didn’t even stop at the sign. You could have killed me. I cried all the way to get donuts.
Orchids to La Paz Regional Hospital. Their surgery is exceptional. Dana and Laurie were very professional and caring, could not have done a better job.
Orchids to Andrew at Staples for all his help. He was very knowledgeable and solved a problem for us. Very patient with us old folks who can’t understand all the new technology of today.
Onions on thinking we can get back together. An eagle trying to mate with a dove would have better chances. I’m a patient man. Allowing you 13 affairs in 13 years shows such. One of us needs to quickly vacate this beautiful town and it ain’t me. I suggest you make like a tree and get out of here!
Onions to real estate agent asking me how much house can I afford? You tell me pal. You’re the expert! In this place small homes are going for gold. I’d love a stone-fronted mansion on top of the hill. You think 46K a year will cut it? You lamely offered to show me a 30 x 60 modular in Desert Hills. Get lost!
Onions to the people who are against winter visitors taking the vaccine here. Just a reminder to you that we pay taxes all year. We make your taxes less expensive. We aren’t taking the vaccine here. We will get it back home.
Orchids to Brianna at Chili’s for helping us celebrate Shirley’s birthday. Brianna’s kindness and excellent service went a long ways in making this a memorable event for all of us. Brianna is probably the best waitress we have had in Havasu.
Onions to man in the silver car taking photos of our new landscaping. Thief drove off before I could stop him. We paid an exclusive Palm Springs landscape architect big bucks for that plan. Only their trained crew was allowed on the job. I cringe thinking some subpar Havasu firm might try to duplicate.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
