Orchids to Lake Havasu as we are very fortunate to live in such a wonderful city. I can’t help but admire the superior workmanship performed by the young men on the blue house on Park Terrace Avenue. Well done! A Connoisseur
Onions to the City Council for even considering taking the two million dollar prize money and not using it for the Downtown Catalyst Project. The prize money was awarded based on Havasu’s intended plan and not to be used in a general fund. If not used for the awarded project, it should rightfully be returned.
Orchids to Lake Havasu for their proficiency and generosity with serving our community. Our law enforcement and first responders do a great job keeping us safe. We are very fortunate to live in such a wonderful city.
Onions in reference to no controlled burn notice. Notice given in this very paper days before the Topock Burn and upcoming Bill Williams burn.
Orchids to the fast food restaurant showing fully stuffed croissant for a buck and getting something the size of my finger with nothing in it. The picture on window sure looked good. Guess you got me. I won’t be back.
Onions to the couple hitting golf balls into the lake at Body Beach. Seriously?
Orchids to the onions complaining about Seasonal Visitors and how they drive. Many of us are not used to people blasting through stop lights, doing 50 in 25 mph zones, rarely using ones directional signals, trying to dodge the many rough sections of roads. Never thought we would have to compete in a Baja 1000.
Onions to the prosthesis business. Gave my friend the wrong leg. You didn’t even teach him how to use it. You just offered to carry it out. I know because I was there. Shame on you. Reggie
Orchids to the really nice gentlemen from American Red Cross that changed out seven fire alarms with 10 year batteries absolutely free.They said call if we have any problems. They couldn’t have been nicer. Thank you from the couple with the special needs kids.
