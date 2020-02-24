Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Orchid about leaving the fried fish place due to the smoke and never coming back. Smoking was permitted there when you joined and you still chose to join. Good choice to leave so everyone there can put all their efforts into supporting the charities without your negativity.
Onions to those that promote smoking at “The Club.” Hard to believe that in 2020 people would still think it’s OK to smoke in an enclosed area. Think about the only set of lungs you have! Let’s stop smoking at “The Club” for our health, not for our fish dinner.
Orchids to the Wednesday noon hour girls and friends for making my 83rd birthday special. Shorty
Onions to the onion giver who criticized the owner of the dog with the tumor. They take him to the vet regularly and the dog is not in any pain. They will make the right decision when the time comes.
Orchids to Steven G. at All American Air Conditioning. He was great with my heat pump installation and so patient helping me set up the wi-fi thermostat with my poor internet connection. All American Air Conditioning is lucky to have him as an employee!
Onions to the fish fry complainer, first of all they are all volunteers. Have you signed up to help? Secondly, the horror of having to wait for a couple minutes for a cheap drink; “cheap” because no one working is paid. I bet you’re one of the many that tips a quarter on a round of drinks.We love our volunteers.
Orchids to Joan. Tireless worker in so many projects around Arizona and especially in Lake Havasu City. We do appreciate all that you do and love you for it.
Onions to dog owners who walked up and down Main street during Winterfest. It was a danger both to the dog and people. I’m sure your dog would had been so much happier at home.
Orchids to the stranger in the restaurant who gave me such a wonderful compliment. It made my day. Thank you
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
