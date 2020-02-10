Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Deluxe Cleaners for next day service during the holiday season. Our clothes were beautifully cleaned and pressed for our gala affair.
Onions to local government. You certainly dropped the ball regarding notification about military exercises in the air above our residential areas. Now this recent controlled burn. Let us know before we panic, please.
Orchids to the hard working and very caring staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. They work very hard to keep a lot of people alive.
Thank you on behalf of all of your patients. Rags
Onions to the people that take their non-service dogs to the grocery stores and restaurants
Orchids to everyone at Dr. Richard Teff’s office, Neurosurgeon. They are so friendly, efficient and show they care about you as a person. Sharon is the first voice you hear when you call and she immediately lets you know you are important! I can’t thank Dr. Teff and Nurse Jennifer enough!
Onions to our local leaders for allowing the asphalt at State Route 95 and Acoma to be in destroyed condition. What happened to the promised new pavement? Can this be pointed out to Gov. Ducey next week please?
Orchids to Trevor the RV genius at First Class Mobile RV. I was wondering where you went when you left that other RV company. Seems like everybody left. I am so glad we found you and our rig is in good hands.
Onions to the owner of the gray and white cat with the collar on Ascot or Cliffwood. He’s stalking and killing the quail in my yard almost daily! Baby quail are coming in March or April. Please do something! Also, coyotes kill those loose cats!
Orchids to Devon at Mudshark Public House for organizing the Cornhole Tournament. It was a such a good time. We’re looking forward to the next one. The live music and fantastic view from the patio was a bonus too!
Onions to the lack of leadership in the maintenance department. Schools look terrible!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
