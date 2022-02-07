Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Garcia’s Landscaping. They did a beautiful job in two days. They took away all of the old crushed rock, planted some plants we bought, cleaned out our river rock and then put new crushed rock down and cleaned up. Please try them if you need yard work.
Onions to the city for not fixing the pot holes on the corner of Smoketree Avenue and Acoma Boulevard.
Orchids and a huge thank you for the two man team in the Mohave Pool truck who picked up my wallet in Bashas’’ parking lot and drove it to my address. I’m sorry that I did not get your names, but I have major gratitude!
Orchids to the kind gentleman last Saturday who jumped to our aid in helping get my 99 year old dad up off the pavement after he tripped on the curb! There are still great and compassionate people in this world! Thank you from the Mocnik Family!
Orchards to Sheria at Smith’s for the most outstanding service, no matter if in self-checkout or assisted check out. She is always friendly and helpful.
Onions to the man who bullies women at aerobic swimming. He has kicked or hit someone each time he is there. Be considerate of all using the pool.
Orchids to Chewy and staff at Flying X Saloon for their willingness to always help nonprofits in the community. The Clothes Closet and Havasis are so grateful. Thank you for always going above and beyond.
Orchids to Kiwanis for your donation of gift cards and water to the school health offices! We are so appreciative and we were able to get some much needed items. Sincerely, LHUSD School Nurses.
Orchids to the husband and wife downtown barbershop team. Always friendly and always a job well done.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
