Orchids to the Whiz Kids for a great job connecting our computer and printer. Trevor was excellent, knowledgeable, patient and professional.
Onions to the people who let their dogs do their business on Dillard’s grass and don’t pick it up. Dillard’s lets you take your dog inside with you while you shop, so please pick up after your dog.
Orchids to the many charities and donations during this last holiday season. It is a testament to how wonderful and generous the people are and how lucky we are to be here in Lake Havasu City!
Onions to the local school district for being unable to keep the buses running for students, causing extreme hardship to working parents! This is an emergency! Why not offer a little more money as an incentive to prospective drivers?
Onions to the idea of the arch on Main Street. It would dwarf the other places on the street, and going toward the lake, it would block the great mountain view. Take the unused towers down.
Onions to people complaining about the prices at restaurants. Have you checked out the prices at the grocery store? Besides, you can always eat at home.
Onions to the woman with kids in the back seat of her car speeding down Jamaica Boulevard yesterday evening. You were doing almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. I don’t know where the fire was but you need to consider the safety of your children and others sharing the street.
Onions to all of those Medicare commercials on TV and the phone calls. I thought they were supposed to end Dec.7th.
Orchids to the Rose Parade. I look forward to it each year and this year was no exception. Just beautiful!
