Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason and his right hand man Kyle for doing an amazing job on my stucco repair and the color also turned out amazing around my pool deck. Great job, guys!
Onions to the bartender who was let go at our club who is now writing up other bartenders she wants to get back at. This couple caused too much drama at our club.
Onions to our city. For years we have been screaming that we wanted no more building permits because water availability needs to be considered. Greed will hurt us all!
Onions to the impatient old geezer who got out of his car at the corner of Acoma and Palo Verde Boulevards and walked up to my vehicle and banged on my window to tell me to move. Street crews were manually cycling the signal and I pointed that out to him. No one was moving until they cycled the north/south light. Confrontational anger like that can land you in a bad place.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center, scheduling departments. I was given kind attention and want to thank all who got me into my ultrasound testing as well as the nurse who did test.
Onions to acting like a combat veteran when the fact is you plugged USB cables into equipment behind the lines and only injured yourself falling off the steps of a trailer. That is pretty close to false valor.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Our daughter had a medical procedure and when she returned to the recovery room, we experienced a great team of nurses and other staff members tending to her. The recovery team is a very professional group of nurses and I thank them for the full recovery of my daughter.
Orchids to Tawny who gave me a great massage. I was so relaxed when I left it was amazing. What a pro! Thank you.
