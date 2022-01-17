Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. McGuire and all the folks who work there. Four teeth cleanings and all the little ones are doing great. So much compassion is exhibited every time we take our little rescues in. Thanks so much! J and B.
Orchids to pharmacist Eric S. at Albertsons pharmacy! He continuously goes above and beyond. Just when I thought of changing pharmacies, he started and he has totally turned this pharmacy around with his hard work and positive energy. Albertsons, do not let this pharmacist get away. KC.
Orchids to Army at the motor vehicles department. I just left there and found her to be very much an asset to the department. Super nice and very helpful. Thanks, Amy!
Onions to the swap meet for allowing the owner of a president bashing truck to rent four spaces to show off his poor taste and lack of judgment! It is bad enough that we have to see this truck around town, but now on display at a family venue!
Onions to illegitimate moving companies. More enforcement needs to be done with moving companies not having workman’s comp, making sure DOT numbers are legit, and actually match the company to ensure the company is still valid. Too much shady business practices going on while legit businesses pay their dues and do everything correctly.
Orchids and a big thanks to Novak Animal Care Center, Dr. Walker, Dr. Kutil and Martha for helping Benji take his medicine. He is feeling much better now thanks to all of your help. Benji’s Mom and Dad
Onions to the two men in front of the 99 Cent store for just looking at me as I was chasing my bag that flew out of the basket while crossing the street. No offer to help. Just another rude tourist.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
