Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. I just received my first covid vaccine shot. Everyone was very professional, very kind and very patient. It all ran like clockwork. Great job!
Onions to the UPS driver on the Bison route for not ringing the doorbell! No wonder packages are stolen!
Orchids to the Cobbler on Main Street in Lake Havasu City. I brought a worn but loved pair of tasseled loafers in, with soles shot; received back a virtually new pair of shoes. High quality; fair price. Thanks.
Orchids to having a near normal week, next week when all the crazies are out of town.
Onions to the greasy construction worker stepping on my heel at the grocery store. Didn’t notice the damage to my Jimmy Choo pumps until getting home. They’re ruined!
Orchids to Hal, the installer for Frontier, who hooked up our internet. He was very patient with us as we thought we had a wiring issue, but he figured it out and all is well.
Orchids to Christopher with Dish TV. He was on time and did a very neat job getting the wiring from the dish into the house. He then stayed until both TVs were up and running and answered all of our questions about the system.
Orchids to the onion about the white haired man pedaling a three-wheeled bike and giving an obscene gesture to children. For a few months he has been dumping his dog’s poop in a vacant lot, attracting rats and mice. The good news is he’ll be gone come the hot weather.
Orchid to the city for posting no dogs allowed in Rotary Park.
Onions to the person complaining about the military planes. Are you kidding? That’s the sound of freedom, whiner!
Orchids to the hot air balloons decorating our skies. They are beautiful.
Orchids to Troy and Nick of Mountain Safe Company. They were helpful to fix our problem of needing to get in to our safe. Such a kind father and son pair!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
