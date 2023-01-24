Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the Oniongivers complaining about the private clubs. If you really had an issue with the club itself, call out the club’s name and let people know what club allows such behavior and so the club can have the chance to correct the issue. Sounds more like you have an issue with someone at the club. Very childish and laughable. I chuckle every time I read one.
Orchids to The Cobbler, shoe repair shop on McCulloch Boulevard. The service here is fast and very efficient. I asked for a pair of my favorite boots to be repaired and it was done so on the spot. Very little to no waiting at all! Great job, too. I highly recommend this business.
Orchids to the staff at Mohave Community College. I’m amazed how well they handle the deluge and flow of students each cycle. Most are very dedicated. Thank you for all of your efforts.
Orchids to Albertsons pharmacy! What awesome customer service and the staff there are always smiling. That’s a tough thing to do when dealing with anxious people in pain or constant need.
Orchids to Dave and staff at Oasis Floors including the installation team who put in my new flooring. I’m so glad I shopped locally! Even Lowe’s doesn’t have local installers.
Orchids to Anna who works in the Walmart bakery ! What a beautiful job she did decorating our holiday party cupcakes. Those cupcakes were exactly what we ordered and they were really delicious as well! We will be back. Check it out, you won’t be disappointed!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center emergency room, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, River Ambulance and True Care Urgent Care for their quick response to my recent health event. Everyone worked as a team. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.