Orchids to Jenny, the amazing bartender at The Boat House Grill on the Island. She personally served our party of four all of our cocktails, made sure we got in on Happy Hour specials for appetizers and helped with the serving of our dinners. She had a full bar but made time to socialize and make sure that we had everything we needed including plenty of water to hydrate. She is a keeper!
Orchids to the 5.9% Social Security increase, long over due! But, onions to the 14.5% increase in Medicare Part B premium. $148.50 in 2021 to $170.10 in 2022. Those on fixed incomes are really hit hard. 5.9% without the Medicare increase would have been amazing.
Orchids to the staff at Lake Havasu City Bashas’ pharmacy. I appreciate your time and hard work to find a solution to my medication dilemma. It is heartening to know that during all these months of uncertainty we still have wonderful dedicated professionals serving our community!
Orchids to Accurate Measures for help in fixing the drawer I brought in after my dog chewed on it. It came out great. Thank you, Linda.
Onions to spending over $250 a month for cable and internet that cuts out multiple times every day. Why do we have to put up with this crappy service? It should be a campaign point for candidates running for city office this next term. Would get my attention a candidate is listening.
Orchids to Wet Clam! Delicious food, great service and refreshing drinks. What a great place to have excellent seafood away from the seasonal visitors who flock into town restaurants. Thanks for a great evening.
Orchids to Roland at Smith’s. Great cashier! I wish all of your cashiers were that fast!
Orchids to the balloonfest. I look forward to it all year!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
