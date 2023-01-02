Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to River Stone Works for the superb installation of our new counter tops and sink. I found the entire crew to be punctual, courteous, and skilled. Such a good company with good people.
Onions to the restaurant that served my soup barely warm. I sent it back to be heated up but by the time it was finally returned to me, my family had already finished their meals. I am very disappointed with such service. Serving soup hot should not be complicated.
Orchids to Caliber Collision for the fast and courteous service on my Honda. I was kept informed every day as to the progress and had it returned to me as promised. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to the pedestrian crossing signal light at Pima and Acoma. Imagine my shock when I noticed a pedestrian actually using it! Nice to know our taxpayer money is saving lives.
Orchids to Jake Shugrue of Shugrue Family of restaurants for making our anniversary so special! The food was fabulous and the ending surprise phenomenal! You are the best! Thank you very much! Marshall and Kathy Ronningen.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing for working me into their very busy schedule. Even though it wasn’t an emergency, they were willing to squeeze me into their existing appointments for that day and I thoroughly appreciate it. There is no such thing as a plumbing problem that isn’t important, and they know it.
Orchids to the bill payer of our dinner. We enjoyed a family dinner at Denny’s with an elderly couple from California. They finished dinner before us, and as we went to pay for our family of four, we learned that this couple had paid our entire bill. Our thanks for your generous gift.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
