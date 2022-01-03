Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the grocery stores that have sales on certain days. With the price of gas, it would be nice anytime you shop their business.
Orchids to Dr. Killian, the year-long pain on the bottom of my foot was gone after one 15 minute visit. Thank you, I can now walk on the tile floor barefoot with no pain. DCD.
Orchids to the woman who worked out while pregnant and stayed employed. Also, extra orchids to minding your own business.
Onions to the 98 pound pub fixture who spends life feeding the beast and stares at me. You’re creeping me out. I won’t ever patronize the place again. I’ve been there a few times and it seems you’re living there. I’ve let it go and won’t be back.
Orchids to whoever is responsible for putting a Dumpster in at Mesquite Bay. It sure was a nice clean up this year also. Good job!
Onions to the newlyweds who immediately turned on the mother the second they moved out of her house after sponging off of her for years. Keeping the kids from seeing her is the most damaging thing you could ever do. It’s straight up child abuse. Shame on you!
Onions to the couple who leave their two big dogs outside alone all day. They are constantly barking at anyone passing by, disrupting the entire neighborhood.
Orchids to Debbie at AutoZone in Havasu. She’s a new transfer here and already doing a great job. She saved me a ton of time and money by stopping what she was doing to help me look up and order a few parts that I needed for my car. She happily went out of her way to get the items off of the shelf and price match them for me. She really knows her stuff. Thank you. I appreciate all of your help.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
