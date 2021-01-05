Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the nice waitress at Rosati’s Pizza. She took good care of us, and adjusted our bill due to my meal not being hot. Elizabeth, you are one in a million!
Orchids to Brad Bloomer at Martin Swanty’s Paradise Auto, Joshua and Ty for making my purchase of a new vehicle a pleasant experience. Especially to Brad for his patience with me. SP
Orchids to Grace Arts for the “Patsy Cline” show. Great to get out and it was a super show. Both gals were really good; so was “Whisky River.” Onions for not requiring everyone to wear a mask. Thank You, GraceArts Live.
Orchids to Havasu Bowling Lanes for a fun Saturday with safe distancing and mask wearing. Bowling was awesome and we really appreciated that you were able to accept our free game of bowling coupons from Go Bowling Free America.
Onions to the rich and entitled on the Island ruining That Beach and all the trails. Houses should of never been built on the Island.
Orchids to the “Skeleton Family” on Acoma Blvd. They have dressed up in costume for Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. They are so creative and fun to look at. Thank you for the daily laughs and smiles. Keep it up!
Onions to driving 14 miles for a free packet of ketchup. I don’t know how many MPGs your car gets, but it might’ve been cheaper and easier to visit the store and buy some. Orchids to making me laugh.
Onions to Realtors trying to emulate my success. I began life as a fledgling carny. A master of the Tilt-O-Whirl and Roller Coaster. Sadly left show business to peddle land. Toast Masters honed my speaking skills. The rest is history. Some call me, “Realtor.” I prefer to be called, “Mr. Broker.”
Onions to the Main Street business that is teaching the kids bad words. Wash your mouth out with soap.
Orchids to the young lady and her mother who saw me drop my phone while trike riding on the Island trail. The young lady picked up my phone then ran a half mile to catch me while her mother drove ahead to flag me down while her daughter caught up!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
