Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Poncho Villa Restaurant. Wow! What great tacos! They took my order without waiting and the atmosphere was very relaxing.

Marylou Jones

Onions to the auto repair on the South side. You think you got away with the scam of thousands but the Court will decide! Be careful Havasuvians!

