Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Poncho Villa Restaurant. Wow! What great tacos! They took my order without waiting and the atmosphere was very relaxing.
Orchids to Albertsons and their customer service. They have the best customer service in town. They are always willing to help you with your groceries and going way out their way to do so as well. I keep coming back, they are so helpful.
Orchids to Pat at First Choice Automotive for helping us with our Lincoln a while back. You really know what you’re doing and your expertise was much appreciated.
Orchids to Lauren at Sonora Quest Laboratories. Always caring, trusting and patient. She does a great job putting me at ease and helping through my lab experience.
Onions to tourists at the channel over the 4th of July weekend. Wow, the language was something to behold. This is a family city, please mind your manners. It is awful that you are the best behaved California can produce these days.
Orchids to North Shore Plumbing. They came out the same day that we called and replaced our water softener. Their service was quick and efficient. Thank you!
Orchids to Primary Care for helping me with an inpatient problem that took a lot of time and effort to finally resolve. She went over and above and I really appreciate her effort.
Onions to the new development. Mr. McCulloch, who founded this town, wanted to keep the lake perimeter undeveloped to ensure it stays open to the public.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Dermatology. Their staff is warm, friendly and welcoming. Thank you for putting me at ease, as that is an important part of treating your patients. Thank you.
Onions to my internet that goes in and out all of the time. Some days are better than others, but there seems to be a lot of bad days.
Orchids to Mary at Albertsons delicatessen. I know you’re new, but every time I come in, your help is much needed and appreciated. If you don’t know, you are not shy about asking to fulfill your customer’s needs. Good job!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Onions to the auto repair on the South side. You think you got away with the scam of thousands but the Court will decide! Be careful Havasuvians!
