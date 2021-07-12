Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the “Monday Good Samaritan” on Outpost Drive, who delivered my empty garbage can to my garage door. I don’t know who you are but I am thankful for your kindness. God bless.
Orchids to thirty months after the event. Life is wonderful, home is paid for, plenty of food, and great comradery and support from friends. Fact is, success is the reason the cease and desist order was never served from the attorneys office. Life is short. Move on. Try the truth or accept the consequences.
Orchids to us in Mohave County. Because of our general refusal to get vaccinated, we have twenty-five percent of Arizona’s Covid cases, with only three percent of the population. That puts us in the very impressive company of places like Alabama, Mississippi and the like. Very classy. Impressive.
Onions to double taxation. As of July 1st, we all are paying the new, much higher, rates for water and sewer. However, the Irrigation & Drainage District tax that the higher water and sewer rates are supposed to replace, will continue simultaneously for one more year. That’s double taxation, period.
Onions to the dude who pulled me out of a ditch. I thanked you. After getting home and looking underneath my car, I take it back. Your tow chain curled a good portion of my bumper outwards. You yanked too hard. A body shop will have to straighten it out. If you read this, how about paying for some of the damage?
Orchids to Julie and Lexi, thank you for taking care of me in the HRMC recovery unit after my surgery. I appreciate you getting me back on my feet so I could be released to go home. Thank you for the excellent care.
Orchids to Albertsons meat department. Ted - great job with the salmon kabobs and the double skewers. Double skewers makes it so easy to flip on the BBQ. Thanks.
Orchids to the guy and his buddy in the big red truck last Friday who helped us with our dead battery.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
