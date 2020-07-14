Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city for not stepping up and closing the boat ramps. It may not stop everybody, but the inconvenience for out-of-towners might slow things down. I drove through London Bridge Park today and all parking spots filled with out of state plates.
Orchids to Mike in the service department at Anderson Toyota. You did not give up on finding the air leak on the roof on my Highlander. Air tight now. Thanks Dennis Dietzel.
Onions to Lake Havasu City Council. County expects surge in virus cases following Fourth of July. You had better follow Bullhead City and shut down the boat ramps and beaches on the weekends. Have the Californians launch their boats across the lake in California.
Orchids to Blue River Gems. Thank you to Mark and Shyanne. The ring turned out better than I could have hoped for. It is magnificent and I love the way it turned out. So lucky to have found you. They could not have made my experience nicer. You have a customer for life!
Onions to the big store for closing the north entrance making the elderly and disabled walk the farthest distance to get to the pharmacy and not having prominent “closed” signs outside that entrance. Disabled park and walk to enter only to find that entrance is closed. Closed for security reasons?
Onions to the city government. It is time to make moves for the good of this city. Outlaw fireworks within the city. Enough of that craziness. Without a doubt, you need to do something to stop the climb of the virus. People are dying. Please wake up!
Onions to the cove hoarders just south of Pilots Rock. Tried to dock and you waved us off. Said you were reserving a spot for your son. Unless he was driving an oil tanker there was room for five more boats. This is not a private lake. I don’t know where you are from. Totally ignorant!
Orchids to Mike and his crew at Anderson Toyota for always quick, reliable, and friendly service. It’s nice to see these days, and will always be my choice of dealerships for all my vehicle needs!
