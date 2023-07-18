Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to D and D Landscaping. They are the most reliable service we have ever hired. Whatever you need done, this is the company to call!
Orchids to Pro RV Glass. They went over and beyond when it came to installing our new driver’s side windshield. They had to pull both sides, install the new windshield gasket and reinstall both sides. Our rig was left in perfect condition and they are the nicest people ever.
Orchids to our new Fire Marshall! Well done, Sir. Well done!
Orchids to PB&J Water. This company is awesome to do business with. I just got a new PG&J water system and I’m completely happy with the job they did. They are a great company!
Orchids to Tyson of Lowe’s. Tyson is a customer service guru. I came in to exchange an appliance and while I was there, I saw him juggle four live couples in person and three more customers on the phone. Stop making it look easy, Tyson!
Onions to pool service companies who wait until the hottest time of the year to jack up their prices.
Orchids to the smartest dogs in the world. Only in Lake Havasu City do dogs have the ability to unlock the gate holding them in the back yard and run wild and free. I can’t explain all of the lost pet issues in this city any other way. I’m impressed!
Onions to staff and clients talking loudly in hallways in salons and spas where others are trying to enjoy peaceful facials or massages. If I wanted to hear cackling, I’d go to a bar.
Orchids to Elite Air Conditioning and Heating. Our unit went out when it was 119 degrees outside and Scott and his crew at Elite Air Conditioning and Heating came out in about an hour and had it up and running in about 15 minutes! He was extremely responsible with his pricing and we couldn’t be happier! We highly recommend this business.
Orchids to Eloise of Integra Hair Designs. Over 40 years of making people beautiful. Now, she gets to retire and enjoy life. Love, Heidi
