Orchids to Irma in the photo department at Walmart, for stopping what she was going to so graciously help me get my photos printed on the machine. So nice of you; thank you so much.
Orchids to Austin Jolley at the main branch of Wells Fargo. Thanks so much for trying to figure out the mess in my banking account and then making sure I understand it correctly. You have the patience of a saint, Your new best friend , Gayle.
Onions to elected leaders for letting a Texas red ant infestation take over the city. They’re everywhere. Ground fogging would eliminate most if not all. Right now I’m burning many around my place with a magnifying glass. I like to see them dance.
Onions to the church for protecting a child predator. We send our children thinking they are safe, while you try to protect this monster! Twenty five years isn’t enough for this pitiful human being. What else are you hiding? Your secrets will be exposed, this is far from over.
Onions to the guy complaining about a curled bumper after a good Samaritan pulled him out of a ditch. Are you serious? Even if your freaking bumper was left in the road you should thank him and get your car fixed. You are the one who ran the damn thing into the ditch.
Orchids to the MVD. It was a pleasure getting my driver’s license renewed at the MVD on Tuesday afternoon. Elizabeth, a trainee, was friendly and efficient. There were several people being served, but no waiting line.
Onions to the guy complaining about his bumper in a ditch. This person didn’t have to help you, and now you want money.Why being nice today isn’t worth it. You shouldn’t have been in a ditch; it’s your own fault and now you want compensation.
Orchids to the great emergency room staff, and orchids to the third floor’s ‘Regal’ team at night and the sweeties during the day. Great care!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
