Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to major brand service stations that continue to use old, unreliable and unreadable gas pumps year after year. You’ve had these things 25 years. They long ago paid for themselves. Move on.
Orchids to the Quinn family. Thank you for your kindness when my car broke down. You invited me into your home to escape the heat while waiting for AAA. Lori Z.
Onions to our mayor and City Council. Wake up, the virus is back and worse than the first time in March. You keep allowing outsiders to come into the city and run around with no thought for our safety. No masks, no social distancing, they just don’t care and they leave. They are killing off your voters. Could be a short term for some of you.
Orchids to Alex Vallos. He is the consummate painter. He is creative, does what he says when he says and offers very reasonable prices. We couldn’t be more pleased! Gary and Dot.
Onions to the idiots who were target shooting on state land. Using tannerite exploding targets and rattling the house windows and we are a half mile from the state land. Target shooting is not legal on state land so you need to go way out of town where it is legal and not annoy homeowners.
Onions to the bike path on State Route 95 from south to north side. Why did they not extend it to the mall. People have to risk their life walking alongside the highway. It would be so nice if the city would make that small improvement.
Orchids to the USA RV and Marine Team for selling 95% of our inventory!
Thank you to the community and neighboring states for letting our excellent staff assist you in your purchase.
Onions to the house rental management companies. They are the ones making our neighborhoods trashy and loud with drunks and music in our nice city. They do not have any cares, they just want the money.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
