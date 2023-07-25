Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Human Society for sheltering all of the animals that, somehow, constantly escape from their owners. Without the help of the Human Society, I doubt these animals would be able to survive for long in this heat. Thank you for your good work and Orchids to anyone who can donate to them.
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop for the wonderful work they did on my car. They are very friendly, reasonable and can fix just about anything.
Orchids to Daniel. I hired him to do a couple of projects around my house and he showed up when he said he would, did what we agreed that he would do and he did a really good job at a good and fair price. I highly recommend him.
Orchids to Rodney, the Chop n’ Drop guy. He did a great job trimming my palm trees for a good price. The tree was a good 25 feet high, but it only took him about a half an hour and he hauled the debris away.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner, surgical nurses, and recovery nurses for taking such good care of me during and after surgery. Dr. Heiner and all at Lakeside Orthopedics are the best!
Orchids to All American Air. Working in 118 degree weather, they re-wired and fixed my air conditioning. Thank you guys.
Orchids to Dr. Noori and his staff at Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute. He and his staff provide a high level of professional treatment to each and every patient. We are fortunate to have Dr. Noori here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Air Control for being fair, professional and patient. From the helpful customer service folks to the knowledgeable technicians, you have no idea how much I appreciate you all!
Orchids to Dr. Anderson and staff. They were very professional and compassionate with my treatments. Many thanks for all of the after-hour calls to check up on me.
Onions to fireworks complainers. Is this your first summer here? There’s not a whole lot to do during the 120 degree days, and fireworks are a great way to entertain the whole family on a nice summer evening. After last year, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate.
