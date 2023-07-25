Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to the Human Society for sheltering all of the animals that, somehow, constantly escape from their owners. Without the help of the Human Society, I doubt these animals would be able to survive for long in this heat. Thank you for your good work and Orchids to anyone who can donate to them.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.