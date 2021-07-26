Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Realtors reaching out to long-term rental owners enticing them to sell to investors for Airbnbs, putting more families out on the street.
Orchids to all blood donors who made the Vitalant blood drive a success, yielding 380 units of blood. Thanks for the support from Bagel Bin and Del Taco for food coupons and London Bridge Resort for the raffle prize. As always, we appreciate the help of HRMC auxiliary volunteers for making all feel welcome.
Onions to those driving 20 mph in a 35 mph area! Do the speed limit or pull over to let the 10 cars behind you get on their way! Thank you!
Onions to the house on Pueblo Drive where the driveway is watered every morning! It appears you may have some kind of irrigation leak. Waste of water!
Onions to the dump truck traveling south on the 95 with a load of dirt, uncovered, letting the wind spread its payload all over the highway with vehicles passing by. Thanks for sharing!
Onions to our littered city. The refuse company trucks are spewing trash out of the top of the vehicles as they drive around town and on the highway road to the landfill. Just watch them. They should be cleaning it up, especially along the highway.
Onions to the young woman at the banquet wrapping a piece of chicken in a napkin then placing it in her purse. Yes, you were seen. If everyone did that there would not be enough for all. I wish I could disclose your name here. When I told the caterer, he said it happens all the time. The fellow said some even take the bones.
Onions to Lafayette Lane homeowner who has over 12 vehicles on the property. Such an eyesore to the entire neighborhood. The city should not allow this to happen.
Orchids to the guy in the brown car yesterday behind me in line at the coffee shop who paid for my morning perk! Thank you!
