Orchids to “The Cool Dude Heating and Air Conditioning Repair. You guys came out right away when you found out my 93 year old mother had no air conditioning. I can’t thank you enough. You fixed the problem within minutes and gave us all a huge sigh of relief. Todd, you are the best!
Orchids to Compassus Hospice. Thank you so much for the compassionate care you gave my aunt during her illness. The certified nursing assistant was funny and light hearted which really helped her when she felt down and out.
Onions to the local restaurant who felt the need to pad my bill and then wouldn’t back down after I questioned the most questionable charges. It is one thing to make a mistake, but another to charge erroneously. We won’t be back.
Orchids to Tire Man. I took my trailer there on a week day for new tires which I wasn’t even sure they had in stock and I was out and on the road again in less than 45 minutes. That’s impressive. Thank you!
Orchids to the Veterans Administration clinic. You guys are the best! No matter what my needs, you are always there to help this old and aging badly veteran. You are so patient, nice and friendly, too. I hope all of the veterans in this town know how lucky they are to have you. I know I am.
Orchids to the Novak Animal Care Center. I wish I could remember names better, but I just wanted to let everyone know how thoughtful and helpful and kind you all are. You seem to work tirelessly to give everyone’s fur babies the best possible care, love and attention. You are a blessing to this town. Thank you.
Onions to having to have three jobs just to get by. The side-hustle idea is growing old and so am I.
Orchids to Havasu Landing Casino and their restaurant. Having family in from out of town, we took the ferry over, which was a great ride, and had a great meal at the restaurant. Looks like they are over their growing pains, our service was wonderful. The bar drinks were pretty good, too!
Orchids to Sharon at Walmart. She is always so friendly and helpful with a great smile that will make your day! Thank you, Sharon for all you do for us.
