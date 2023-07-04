Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to “The Cool Dude Heating and Air Conditioning Repair. You guys came out right away when you found out my 93 year old mother had no air conditioning. I can’t thank you enough. You fixed the problem within minutes and gave us all a huge sigh of relief. Todd, you are the best!

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.