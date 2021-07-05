Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the woman behind me in line at the grocery store. I’m sorry that you were in a huge hurry, but that does not obligate me to let you go in front of me no matter how nicely you ask or how many fewer items you have than me. Sorry!
Onions to the city leaders. You invite the world to come here, allow all kinds of illegal fireworks and not fund the police department with pay or enough officers. With all of the crazy channel going-ons, officers must still be able to answer calls to vacation rentals and fireworks, etc. You over work your police and don’t care.
Onions to the idiot who lifted 80 pound sacks over his head for 46 years. No wonder your back is as bad as your attitude for someone who is trying to help. Some folks in unseen pain would have appreciated it.
Orchids to Detective Horstmeyer from the LHC Police Department for working hard to protect the children in our community! We appreciate your dedication and commitment to helping people. You have impacted many lives. Thank you!!
Onions to co-worker who strolls in the door just five minutes before starting time each morning. I’ve watched you for sometime now and have to speak up. Some of us are here 30 minutes early to have coffee with the boss and chitchat. Not you. Evidently carousing all night takes precedence.
Orchids to the Flip Flop Shop. Your help selecting a suit that would fit me was wonderful. My new swim suit is wonderful. You saved my summer.
Linda G.
Orchards to my Fed Ex driver. He delivered two boxes to my door and waited until I answered so he could give me my American Flag that was on the ground due to the high winds. Thank you. That is going above and beyond and I appreciate him doing that.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
