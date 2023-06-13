Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Chem Dry! Today I had two rooms cleaned.Two men came and did a wonderful job and I recommend them highly. They were all very professional.
Orchids to Martini Bay. They cooked my ribeye steak just right and it came quickly while it was still hot. The martinis actually are awesome and the service is great. Also, if you can catch the dueling pianos you will have a great time. We really had a wonderful experience there. The pianos are a great idea.
Orchids to Glitch Barcadium. What a neat place! My wife and I brought our out of town friends there to try for the first time and we had a really fun experience. It wasn’t overly loud or crowded. We all found the pinball machine of our dreams and settled in with a beer and played our evening away. Lots of fun. We will be back.
Orchids to A Natural Massage and Day Spa. My daughter and granddaughter and I planned a girls’ spa day recently. We each scheduled massages and body scrubs and were all completely delighted! Our masseuse’s were friendly and professional. We can’t wait to go back!
Orchids to Pro Stone Source. What a great business to work with! Thank goodness we got to work with Bruce who was very knowledgeable and kind. The staff showed up when they said they would and got the job done within a few hours. My counter tops looks fantastic. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Pooch Paradise. Danielle did a great job on my dog who was very happy with her. She groomed our dog from head to toe, including the nails, and he looks great! I highly recommend this place.
Orchids to Funky Junk. This is such a neat store. Great place to browse or just kill time, although I found it difficult to resist buying some funny dishtowels for my niece’s kitchen. Staff are really nice, too.
Orchids to all of the first responders, police, fire, ambulance and CERT teams who are always there when we need them.
Onions to the cost of groceries! It used to be that my cup of coffee at Starbucks was the most expensive thing I bought in the store. Now, Starbucks seem cheap!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
