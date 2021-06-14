Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Heiner and his team of professionals at Lakeside Orthopedic in Lake Havasu City. If you have knee pain, I highly recommend Dr. Heiner. I am virtually pain free since beginning treatment. God bless this group of professionals.
Onions to Christmas committee members for coming up with the idea of a hayride fundraiser. People these days don’t do that crap. I say rent a large bus and charge folks accordingly for a trip to Laughlin. Santa can mingle with the group while elves sell drinks and snacks that’ll bring in the cash.
Orchids to the restaurant. There were very few customers and to our surprise, they no longer have menus. You need a smart phone to access their menu. When I tried to use the menu, it would not take my order. We all left and went to another restaurant.
Orchids to the Havasu summer heat. It takes an adult to appreciate hot water from the cold tap; I view it as an additional purification method to our nasty river sludge tap. You can always refrigerate bottles for later use.
Onions to the low brow who parked his jeep in the traffic lane on McCulloch Boulevard Friday morning. He was standing on curb and yelled at us to go around. I almost got hit by a box truck turning left onto Smoketree. Fat boys should think twice about threatening someone in their car. It might turn out different next time.
Orchids to My son-in-law (you know who you are) the best dad, husband, hardworking, baseball coaching, soccer coaching dad. Thanks for all you do for your family, and us. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Love, (your mother-in -law) aka pinky lol.
Onions to the owner of the Air BnB. If I pulled up to that house I’d turn my car around and get a refund. Shame on you, dead trees, branches, bushes all dried out. It’s a fire hazard for sure! Here’s a thought, hire a gardener or at least water it.
Orchids to the employee who assisted me on my walk last week. I’m so sorry I didn’t get your name. My legs gave out, he saw me and asked if I needed help. YES. He drove me home, so kind. Thank you. I’m OK now.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
