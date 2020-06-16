Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local resident who felt that they had to disrupt our fine community by organizing a protest/riot/loot, whatever it may turn into. We have enough of this stuff shoved down our throat on the media. We don’t need it in our little town.
Orchids to the LHC residents who showed up during the protest to keep our city safe. What a great community.
Onions to the little guns that think they have to bring big guns to a peaceful protest in our beautiful city. Shame on you!
Orchids to the American Legion in Lake Havasu for going nonsmoking starting July 1st. Cheers to those who said they wouldn’t be back because of it. Nice to know what the American Legion means to you.
Orchids to the peaceful protesters and their voices for helping to unite the city and to our wonderful police department for keeping peace on both sides.
Onions to people going to restaurants expecting staff to be masked, but yet the customers are not masked. Kind of hard to eat with a mask on. I fail to understand why the servers should be masked if the customers are not. Don’t eat out if this causes you stress. If you do go, tip generously!
Onions to the fraternal club restarting Thursday dancing, music and downtown honky tonk. Curfew? Distancing? Our young people are watching (and maybe catching something from us?) Let’s be smarter.
Orchids to the police and armed citizens coming out to ensure the protest remained peaceful. After seeing all the craziness on TV, we never know what could happen here.
Orchids to all the support from our friends. We have been blessed with your love and held in your hearts. So nice to have loving caring people in our life. It’s so uplifting and healthy.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.