Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the Crystal Beach Realtor who still wants 6% after promising to bow out when a neighbor wants to buy the property.
Orchids to me for using our stimulus checks equally among the Trump campaign, NRA and Judicial watch.
Onions to me for thinking this beautiful town was where I wanted to live. Seeing all of the incredibly selfish people who have taken a health crisis and made it into a political issue, especially in regards to masks. Even at the doctor’s office, where it clearly states masks are required. Really? These aren’t the people I want for neighbors!
Orchids to Jake from Below Zero Air Conditioning. Timely, efficient and great price on servicing my air conditioning unit. He went way above and beyond. Customer for life!
Onions to the waterfront establishments with overflowing garbage. You would think during the busy weekends an additional person could be put on staff to empty the cans before it blows into the channel. After all, the boats in your slips that frequent your establishment are filling the cans.
Onions to the person who says he knows my husband and I. You do not, you have only conjecture false truths and gossip. I know you are lonely so why spend every day of life soaking up suds? Go charge your batteries and try to not lie gossip or drink all day.
Orchids to Jeff at Havahandyman for sending Steve to my house to take care of my “can’t do it myself” list. Jeff is a man of his word. Steve does excellent work and leaves work areas spotless. Many thanks! Betty.
Onions to the restaurant that is not practicing social distancing. Your staff does not wear face masks, menus are not able to be disinfected and seating is not spaced out. I will not be back nor will my family. City needs to shut you down.
Orchids to Connie for your thoughtfulness in making our masks for the salon. You are an angel to us. A big thank you, Eloise and Vicki.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
