Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the construction workers in our neighborhood whose filthy language permeates our quiet neighborhood. Let’s hope your job is over soon.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the construction workers in our neighborhood whose filthy language permeates our quiet neighborhood. Let’s hope your job is over soon.
Onions to the lack of orchids by Ranger Terry. Ranger Terry, where did you go? We miss your charm and wit. We hope to hear from you soon.
Orchids to Chevron. All of the workers there greets you with a smile. They have the best attitude and their customer service is beyond awesome.
Onions to dog owners on SARA Park trails who don’t pick up after their dogs! Following you on the trail is so disgusting and for new good reason. It only takes a minute to dispose of your dog’s business. I don’t know if people are lazy or if they just don’t realize how much of a difference it makes to other people when you don’t clean up after your animals.
Orchids to Big O Tires for fixing my tire. Great service, very quick and professional, every time. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Better Plumbing By Farr. Their customer service is outstanding from the office staff to the plumbers. They return phone calls, keep you informed of their schedule, show up on time, and do great work at a fair price.
Orchids to Big State Movers. Joe, the owner, is hard working and responsible. He and his crew show up when they say they will and actually gave me a below quote final price. I was very pleased and recommend them highly.
Onions to a particular and popular hotel in town that is big on out of town guests but over-charge for their rooms and took out our favorite vending machine. We were very unhappy with our visit this year and most likely won’t use them again.
Orchids to Burgers by the Bridge. Every time I go, I get great food with great customer service. Their lobster is the best. Highly recommended!
Onions to Ford Bronco speeding up McCulloch Boulevard. Speed limit is 35 miles per hour and you were doing at least 50 miles per hour. Please slow down, there are people walking across the street going in and out businesses. You truly need to be more careful.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: I keep hearing the Lake Havasu City Council say that they are not and have…
In Friday’s edition of the Today’s News-Herald, a story was published titled “Top …
Editor: Michael Reagan’s column, “AOC and the war on our appliances,” is the worst…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.