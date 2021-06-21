Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Lake Havasu for not following Phoenix and several other cities disallowing fireworks this 4th. Safety should be the top priority. The city has let fireworks go completely unchecked and most fireworks that are set off are illegal by law. Not enough Police Officers.
Onions to the bad service. As a former owner of a successful café, I know what good service is. The service at your place is subpar. My coffee cup went dry which is a no-no. Thirteen minutes from time of order to food brought to us is bad. Keep this up and you will find yourself bankrupt like I did.
Orchids to yet another great sushi meal from Sake Sushi & Grill! Thank you, from your Sunday takeout couple!
Orchids to the Kaws! Grateful for all they do to encourage small business!
Orchids to The Mad Lobster located inside The Kaws. Good quality food! Well prepared and beautifully presented! Nice to have this new option in our City!
Orchids to Siren’s Bistro and Sweets located inside of the Kaws. Sous Vide style cooked eggs on top of a pulled pork sandwich! Amazing! They have baked goods as well, but this sandwich with mango salsa! Wow!
Orchids to Amore Pies & More! Hoping one day they are able to be open more than just Wednesdays.
Onions to the lady at JCPenney who decided to use the checkout clerk and her register to do her online shopping to the dismay of the line behind her.
Orchids to All American Air. Air conditioning went out, so I called them and they sent Ryan. Ryan came out, fixed problem, and Air conditioning up and running in 20 minutes. A big thanks to All American Air and Ryan.
Orchids to Scott from The Spot. He always goes above and beyond to make everything right for his guests. Thank you for being you!
