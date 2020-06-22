Orchids to Dr. Spence and Nurse Sayg and team. And thank you for making my stay pleasant. A big 5 star rating. Excellent care! Scott D.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Trimmers. We have had them trimming our trees for many years now and they have always done an excellent job and are always on time. Thanks to Shawn for taking care of our special request.
Orchids to the patron who turned in my son’s wallet to In-N-Out this past weekend. Much appreciated. Thank you!
Onions to the elderly women fighting in the cashier line at the grocery store on Monday morning. I sure hope neither one of you are grandparents. You acted worse than little children. Shame on you! Take your F-bombs home. Nobody wants to hear that!
Onions to grocery stores installing one way aisles as a way to create social distancing then failing to enforce the idea, adding to already high frustrations. Some folks comply, others simply ignore. Good concept in theory, not in reality.
Orchids for Meals on Wheels. The meals are very well prepared and delicious. The delivery people are so friendly. The program is helping me to recover. Thank you all for your graciousness to those of us who need the service. M H
Orchids to reading the book “1984” so you educate yourself about erasing history! We are living with the erasers of history this very day.
Orchids to Tim and Mike with Romer yet again! You two are the dream team. I much prefer these two to my other driver. They get in, get out, and are polite, considerate, and bust their butts! I want those two every time! We all appreciate you!
Onions to the pooch who left its calling card on the sidewalk, 20 feet from newly painted “No Dogs Allowed” signage near the little kiddie playground within Rotary Park. Was that your way of protesting and that “All Doggies Matter?”
Orchids to Veterans and First Responder Thrift Store. Supplied my hubby (had broken ankle) with a wheelchair, then a walker and now a cane. Great caring people in our community. Thank you. Dawn
Onions to the Best Bets item for July 4th. How can anyone show appreciation for law enforcement, local government, the military and Trump in the same event? The Fourth of July is time to celebrate independence, not political ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.