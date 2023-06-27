Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Shuteye Home and Mattress. They were wonderful to work with, great prices and exactly on time with delivery. They even hauled an old bed and mattress away for us! We will definitely spread the word about this great company!
Orchids to Christian and John at Superior Detailing. They brought my Sedan back to life! Good job, guys.
Orchids to Food City pharmacy personnel. I found a way to get my medications at a more affordable price. Thank you!
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. The staff is always so positive and upbeat that it is just a joy attending their various workout classes.
Orchids to Tire Man. Zach is amazing! Knows just what to do and does is faster and better than anyone else in town.
Onions to the driver who wanted me to pull out in front of him when I was making a left hand turn from a business onto Lake Havasu Avenue. He was in the left turn lane coming into the business and blocking my view of traffic. This is a recipe for disaster so please use a little more common sense when driving. I know you were trying to be courteous but this kind of courtesy is not needed.
Orchids to Dr. Balderrama for helping me make a tough decision a bit easier. He was patient and willing to answer all of my questions. He never spoke down to me, and I’m confident he had my best interest throughout the consultation. Thank you so much.
Orchids to Andy at Desert Sliding Doors. He fixed our sticky steel slider so it slides amazingly smoothly. From the phone call to the completed job was under two hours and far less than what others are charging.
Orchids to Serrano’s who did our landscaping and helped us choose our plants. Louis and his men did a wonderful job. They were fast but efficient and we couldn’t be more pleased. We recommend them for any landscaping you may want done.
Onions to the trash company for not picking up my trash on my regular day which is Wednesday.
Onions to those who hog the sidewalks and ignore that theirs is the right half, just like driving. Even if your group is composed of three or four people, the opposing walkers should be given their half.
