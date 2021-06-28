Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the two LHC police officers who treated a homeless person situation at the emergency health clinic with patience, dignity, and professionalism. With all the bad publicity of police across the nation, it is good to see your outstanding work.
Onions to the couple who treated me like leper at the bar. You thought you two were better than that, but you are just like those morons who meet Sunday in their little group and let someone else buy all there beers and then talk about them too!! Phony people, phony Havasu.
Orchids to Allison B. for all of her help in getting my new account number for water, trash, etc. She was wonderful in emailing several times until we figured out the problem. Thank you Allison!
Orchids to G & G Automotive! Angel, Mike and their talented technicians have gone above and beyond my expectations in maintaining my 2003 Astro van. I can’t recommend them enough.
Orchids to all of the left lane drivers. Thanks for making the right lane faster and protecting me from those vehicles that cross the centerline head-on.
Orchids to Gina and Cinda of Living Well Health Food Store for providing the tools to help me achieve my own personal health. I have been battling a lot of digestive issues, and today Gina sold me a product that instantly started helping me get back on track. Both Gina and Cinda are incredible!
Onions to driver of black Lincoln pick up, Friday at 4:30 Lake Havasu and Mulberry. He had a puff and threw his butt out the window, while in his rear view window the Bill Williams fire rages on. How disgusting and stupid are you?
Onions to the Humane Society, Game and Fish, and anyone else who pretends to care for animals. A rabbit was hit by a car in front of my house and suffered all day. “We only pick up cats and dogs,” said the dispatcher coldly.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.