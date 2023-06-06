Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Havasu Solar for the outstanding installation of our new solar system. All personnel involved were friendly, courteous, and professional throughout the entire installation process. We would highly recommend this local solar company to anyone looking to save money with a company you can trust.
Orchids to all of the great employees of Crown Jewelers. Their service is fantastic and it’s always a pleasure to visit that store. They are always so friendly.
Orchids to Dustin with TLC Appliance Repair! This old guy pushed some wrong buttons on the clothes dryer and it quit working. Dustin, a much younger guy, pushed one button and we were back in operation. Thanks Guy! Dave
Orchids to Extreme Roofing for the perfectly professional roofing job done on our home. Steve and Amy are an example of old school quality and attention to detail.
Orchids to our pest control company. Parker pest Control has taken care of our family’s homes for many years. I think they do such a great job and I am grateful that they keep all the bugs away for our homes every month. You have a great crew over there.
Orchids to the fitness trainer at Planet Fitness such a kind and helpful young man. He is also very knowledgeable of the machines and which workouts to work and focus on!
Orchids to Adrenaline Trailers. Joe and the crew got it done before the promised time and at a very fair rate. Now, we can travel with confidence in our 5th wheel RV.
Onions to the employee that works at the front desk at the fitness center. Always on the phone or talking and hanging out with the customers. Time to get to work!
Onions to the fitness center in town with several broken machines that have been broken for quite some time. Let’s do better!
Orchids to Liz who welcomes the Bunco players at the Senior Center. She knows us all by our names.
Orchids to whomever left a note on my car telling me I’m going to the opposite of heaven because of my LGBTQ pride sticker.
