Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the medical facility and its billing department! Lack of follow-through on their behalf and patient doing their job. My billing kept getting messed up and they kept saying sorry we’re not doing anything! Poor service.
Orchids to Sam, Maria, Darrin and Pink at Chevron. They greet every one with a smile and kind word. I enjoy their warmth when greeting a customer. They are what orchids are all about. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to the city. Please put left and right traffic lights at the intersection of State Route 95 and Palo Verde. Some people don’t know that they have to yield to incoming traffic or that you cannot go straight when in the right turn lane only. It is an accident waiting to happen. They need to make this priority.
Onions to the complaining pool cleaner. It isn’t rocket science. It’s a business that has little investment, so there are many people doing it. Plus if the price gets too high most pool owners can do it themselves, so go ahead and price yourself out of business.
Orchids to Walmart’s book selection. While waiting for my significant other, I was able to find a book that I really enjoy. Waiting for him gave me enough time to get through the first chapter.
Onions to the plumbing outfit. I complained to the apartment manager about our cold water coming out hot. He said he’d have a plumber look at it. Someone supposedly did and told him this is normal. A different plumber needs to be called. This last outfit is evidently new and incompetent.
Onions to the crosswalk on the London Bridge. It’s too dark and too easy to be distracted to have a crosswalk there. Go under the bridge and up or build a tunnel for pedestrians or at least stop crossing at night. That’s a very dangerous area.
Orchid to Albertsons. You have a real gem on the floor. Thanks JC for going out of your way so I don’t starve on my special diet.
Onions to me for going to another coffee shop and expecting it to be as good as The Human Bean.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
$19 Million Dollar Higher. Your City Council is Out Of Control. I understand missing an estimate, but after Voting themself a Raise, 19 Million Dollars!!! There is No Excuse. You People better Wake Up[sleeping]
Onions to the person who doesn't get it about "cold water" in Havasu in the Summer. Yes, it is normal.
