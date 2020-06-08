Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the police for the unsolved kidnapping and homicide of Herman the hamster. Havasu has a cold case squad. Perhaps the chief should assign the case to the hotshot squad.
Orchids to Steve at Air Control for the expert installation of our new air conditioner. You are a craftsman who obviously cares about the quality of his work, and we thank you for a job well done. Love the new unit.
Onions to the stucco crew that did a terrible patch job on my home and my neighbors. The color didn’t even match and the blending of old with new stucco left a lot to be desired. The job wasn’t cheap and the outcome was not what I expected for the price. Once burned!
Orchids to Big Lots. John and crew were great for finalizing an exchange displaying sublime customer service.
Onions to LHC school board superintendent and all principals who are planning drastic and unjustified changes to every student’s school experience. Parents need to get informed about what is coming and speak out against it. Don’t bring your irrational fears to this town.
Orchids to the restaurant I’ve been hearing about. The one not requiring the employees to wear masks. Are you hiring? I am an experienced line cook that recently had to leave my job due to the new mask policy aggressively interfering with my ability to work behind a 500 degree flat top properly.
Onions to the dentist who thinks my teeth should be in better shape. He had an attitude problem with me and doesn’t know what I have been thru in my life, in fact doesn’t know me at all. Sorry I am not rich, and I am a senior on a set income.
Orchids to Javelina Cantina for opening once again. We need to get some of that stimulus money into the hands of those who did not qualify for unemployment and generous add-ons. They have families too. Great meal, great wait staff. Special thanks to Cindy.
See you there. P.S. If you want to see swift response, spill your water.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.