Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. Dr. Shaw and Jenni, and actually their entire staff, were very professional and courteous. I recommend them highly.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. Dr. Shaw and Jenni, and actually their entire staff, were very professional and courteous. I recommend them highly.
Orchids to the Jamaica theatre club and their directors, Mrs. Vesely and Mrs. Murphy for their production of “The Claw.” Wonderful choreography, costumes, sets, acting, solos and beautiful harmonies! Bravo! C.D.
Orchids to the kind lady who found my ID and credit card at the swap meet and returned them to me. You saved me a lot of frustration. Your kindness is greatly appreciated. Thank you!
Orchids to the gourmet cheese at Smith’s and their cheese lady. Every year we make a point to get some of our favorite cheeses and have told all of our friends about this special place. Kudos to Smith’s!
Onions to the bank. Their representative was over half an hour late for our appointment. We asked to use their restroom and they said it’s not for the public. I had to drive to Albertsons to use the restroom then returned for our meeting. Really?
Onions to people who insist on smoking while working or at a business and stand where customers walk by them. It’s your choice to inhale those poisons, not mine. If you have to smoke, do it in your car, then you can savor the smell forever.
Orchids to Tim Hope and Debby, the fantastic entertainers at Martini Bay. Come and enjoy the fun. Diane.
Onions to jaywalkers. You are so busy being on your phone, you can’t watch where you’re going and jaywalked across across the tree. I nearly hit you! Please use the crosswalks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Orchids to the gentleman in a blue truck at highway marker 195 on State Route 95 who helped my sister- in-law who was in an accident and stayed with her until help arrived. Thank you for being an angel. God Bless You!
President Joe Biden likes to pass himself off as a deficit slayer, which is a bit …
Editor: This is a response to Margie Emmons’ letter (“pity or disgust,” published …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.