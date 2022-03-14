Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to these small prefab houses the city is pushing to be built here. I came from a town that did the same thing. The city built some small prefab houses and very soon they were occupied by two or three families each. No yard work done, mostly trash and old junk cars. After three or four years it became a real problem. It became a ghetto and was dangerous.
Onions to the nail salon owner who lets her dogs bark incessantly and couldn’t care less if it bothers any one. As a business owner you should have more dignity than to force your neighbors to listen to that noise all day.
Orchids to all those who have reached out to the
homeless, many of whom are veterans who gave everything for our freedom.
Onions to the “big bank” that allows four lanes to be open in the drive thru with only one teller working. I was in line for about half an hour, and could not switch lanes since people were behind us. Aren’t drive thrus for quick transactions? Next time, two lanes!
Onions to the formerly very clean fitness club! Dirty floors and dusty machines.
Orchids to Nicole at Burrito Shack. Your bright smile and great customer service made my visit especially enjoyable. The tacos were delicious. I’ll definitely return.
Orchids to my son on his 25th birthday. Already a commander of his reserve unit on top of being a college graduate and a homeowner! I am SO proud of you! You are a bright light to all around you. I love you.
Orchids to the group December ‘63 for the wonderful concert on Monday, March 7th, at the Aquatic Center. Such a terrific show and we look forward to seeing you again.
Onions to all of the trash blowing in the wind.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
