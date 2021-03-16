Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to beatniks! Bongos and a marimba band under the bridge in tribute to Jack Kerouac and Lawrence Ferlinghetti, not to mention Hunter S. Thompson! I’ll be there!
Onions to people honking at me. My car transmission has only one gear. The other two went out last week. Transmission shop wants three grand to repair it. I’ll have to make do for a month or two until funds are there. If you end up behind me honk and gesture all you like. By now I’m immune to such.
Orchids to TAD Entertainment and the Aquatic Center for a weekend full of live music. The Garth Brooks and Frankie Valli tribute shows were outstanding. Everyone should check out the upcoming shows and support live music.
Onions to the physical therapist who won’t stop talking about herself. I’m here to get help for me, not listen nonstop about your personal life. Completely inappropriate and I will be going elsewhere to go not have to hear you talk anymore.
Orchids to the Onion about being stopped for expired plates. I needed a laugh today and you provided it. Since when is a mechanic responsible for your state issued license tabs?
Orchids to Steve and Ronnie at Anderson-Chrysler in Lake Havasu City. Both worked diligently to give us the best deal possible on our new Pacifica. We highly recommend them if you are in the market to purchase.
Onions to the barista for refusing to serve me coffee hotter than 140 degrees. I like java at 210. My former barista in Thousand Oaks had no problem honoring this wish. I signed a waiver not holding her or the company responsible. Everyone has a different heat tolerance. That’s why we moved to Havasu.
Orchids to Jazmine at Anderson Toyota for a great experience buying our new Highlander. One of the best new car purchases we’ve been through. We highly recommend her and Anderson!
Onions to the “management company” that raised rents by 15%. Most of their renters are on Social Security and 15% is a really outrageous amount.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
