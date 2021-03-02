Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to “frustrated.” The same thing happened to me and I got so frustrated I pulled over, put my car in park and used two hands to put the coffee cup lid on and didn’t have to litter by throwing my coffee out the window. A little common sense does go a long way.
Orchids to not having to listen to “Oh How Great Thou Art.” Like listening to a broken record!
Orchids to Home Depot’s Becca Saunders and Sam Gentile for providing extraordinary customer service! I’m a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran. I qualify, through the VA, for a remodel makeover that will make my home ADA accessible.
Onions to the shuttle driver who sits in the Circle K parking lot on Industrial Boulevard, blocking the gas pumps.
Onions to the man living a lie. If you’re that miserable, stop using, lying and disrespecting the one you’re with and go be where and with who you want. Act like an adult, not a teenager in heat. You should be embarrassed at your shameful actions.
Onions to the person whining about oyster crackers. Have you heard of the Internet? Order them online and they will be at your front door the next day.
Onions to uninformed folks in town bashing Realtors. There seems to be a flurry of it here lately. Hearing one goon compare us to used car salesmen was disgusting. Those bashing do not realize the extensive education we have.
Onions to Mohave County for stopping delivery of covid vaccines to Embry. It’s hard enough to even get an appointment and now the county is making it even harder because of paperwork! What happens to all of the people with appointments for second shots? Was our first vaccine just wasted?
Onions to stick-in-the-mud store manager for refusing to employ me. I told you upfront that sense of humor was one of my strongest traits. “Brain surgeon” written on my resume was a joke. For your information, I eventually found a job and the person hiring me found “brain surgeon” hilarious.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.