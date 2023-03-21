Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to big potholes. What will it take to fix a big pot hole on the corner of Smoketree Avenue and N. Cisco Drive. I hope the street maintenance fix it soon as it’s getting deeper.
Orchids to A+ Mail & Business Center! You are always helpful in making sure our cards and packages get to our family up north every time! Great prices, great help! You are the best! Pam and Randy.
Onions to the disgusting person flicking Marlboro cigarettes in our yard, even burning ones. Our cameras have now been focused on that mailbox area and front courtyard. It’s borderline attempted arson and dangerous. It is also littering.
Orchids to karma and her perfect way of stopping the sad bias gossiping spreader of false information.
Onions to the cleaning company van dumping out their foaming water on the side of London Bridge Road Friday afternoon.
Orchids to the kind woman at Boat House Grill restaurant on Friday who so warmly greeted and unexpectedly treated us. Especially, thank you for the reminder of how important our friends are throughout our lives.
This orchid goes to Katelyn, manager at our Safeway. She went above and beyond to program my phone to take advantage of digital offers. I never could have processed this myself! Thanks so much for taking the time to help me.
Onions to the home with the 12 bright lights that make our neighborhood look like a high school football game. Turn them off so we can all enjoy the stars and beautiful nights.
