Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Corey who fixed the sliding door for my 92 year old friend. You can look him up under “Corey your handyman” in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to those proudly flying our flag in an appropriate manner. Onions to the people shredding the American flag by flying it on their vehicles going 60 mph! That is not respectful!
Orchids to those who always check their grocery receipts to be sure they’re getting the sale prices they think they are! If there are digital sale prices, but you don’t know how to use your phone to get these, check at the customer service counter. You can also get specials that only your phone will show.
Orchids to Cindy, a fabulous server at Montana Steakhouse. I was there with out-of-state family, including my 1 year old great granddaughter, on Thursday evening. She was very attentive to a bit of a rowdy 1 year old, which was very kind.
Thanks Cindy for making this evening enjoyable.
Onions to the club. Their quality of food that has been ordered is bad. Tough meat and small portions. I hope the problem is resolved and maybe you will sell more. This started about six months ago.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City for repairing the huge pothole at the corner of Smoketree and Acoma. I’m curious if they recovered the Volkswagen Beetle I saw fall into it and disappear.
Orchids to our friends for their kind thoughts and prayers for Mavis and me. Love, Jerry.
Onions to so many residents who are focused on other people’s yards. We are retired now, finished with the stress so can we just live and let live? Please, can we imagine peace and happiness ?
Orchids to our neighbors for putting up with our construction noise.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
