Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Seam Dreams for fixing the net door on our Polaris Ranger. Thanks!
Orchids to Mr. and Mrs. Bennett. Two amazing people. You both have always been a blessing to me, my kids and your great grandchild. With all my heart and God’s help I will strive to be a blessing to you both. You both are my rock.
Onions to the onion about the piñata being a donkey. Piñatas have been donkeys forever and no one ever cared or whined about it. Life is short, get over it.
My gratitude has no end in appreciation of the collaboration given by Kaitlyn, Elaine (of the VA) and everyone they reached out to, accomplishing everything needed to admit my dad, Joe to hospital, followed by surgery… and the list goes on! Thank you to each and every one! Dr. Edavettal, thank you!
Onions to my cable bundle going up another $20. Up $37 since last May--that’s more than my total Medicare increase for the last five years. Plus channels are disappearing from on demand and channels that used to be old movies are now showing old sitcom reruns for hours at a stretch.
Orchids to Karin at Smith’s. She was extremely helpful Sunday morning navigating the self-checkout, including coupons. Best service from Smith’s ever!
Orchids to the 13 million the city is getting. Now put the money towards the water and sewer costs for the residents to save us from major rate increases. Thank you and you’re welcome.
Orchids to the Wonderful time at The Havasu Stampede. Thank you to that lovely man who came up to us and offered us his box seats being his Relatives never showed up. What a great day!
Onions to the towing company that has contract with the police department. $229 for towing 1/4 mile. It was late Friday, they kept the truck the weekend at $48 a day. Here is the kicker, they want $320 “cash only” why does that not sound right?
Orchids to me. Just before I die, I’m going to eat a bag of popcorn kernels. My cremation will be epic!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
