Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the lady shopping at Goodwill South talking on her speakerphone with the volume turned up for all to hear while we she was wandering the aisles shopping. Arrogant, rude, and invasive. Phone etiquette is so important. Being over the age of 60, I would have expected more respect.
Onion to all the traffic trying to get from one side of town to the other. It is only going to get worse as the years go on. The city needs to widen State Route 95 and get rid of the bike path and gravel. It has to happen sooner or later.
Onions to my neighbor who leaves his dogs outside all day, everyday. Their one dog barks at me all the time when I am working outside, going to my mailbox or getting in my car. They are terrible dog owners who should not have dogs.
Orchids to the gentleman who turned in my phone that I had mistakenly left at Walmart. Your honesty is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to James Tregea of Mohave Roofing. We thought we were in for a boat load of money after the last rain but James told my husband how he could fix our roof leak for $20. He wouldn’t even take money for his house call! We’re so happy! Thank you, James!
Orchids to Republic Trash Services for returning to the pickup of both recycled and trash in the morning rather than having morning and afternoon cycles.
Onions to the worst service ever by the hostess and the waitress with the facial tattoo. That place used to be the best joint in town but it has gone extremely down hill. The service is unprofessional and rude. I’m only giving you one more chance.
