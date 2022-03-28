Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Memorial to 911 at City Hall. I went to visit the Memorial display at City Hall, and found it be an amazing must see for all. The 911 display was a remarkable “Never Forget” Memorial. The receptionist, Chris Graves, was a very intelligent and helpful person.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center’s night ICU workers. Good job!
Onions to short term rentals allowing noisy partiers, barking dogs, and loud cars/toys to disrupt otherwise quiet neighborhoods, week after week. The noise night and day is ruining Lake Havasu City.
Onions to disinformation and misinformation. There is only information you accept, so do your homework or run the risk of accepting a lie.
Orchids to the female shopper at Hobby Lobby who helped me find the right color of flowers for my lady. You were right, beige did well with yellow and purple.
Orchids to Deedra of Suddenlink for fabulous service.
Orchids to Taylor at Human Bean and John at El Polo Loco. Way to keep our city caffeinated and filled with lots of amazing tacos! Ashley Llama.
Onions, to the very rude old guy working traffic control at the triathlon. I wanted to simply ask if there was another way out due to the congestion from all the other events, at the primary exit. Your comment was totally un-necessary.
Orchids to Wild Coffee. Always great service by a cheerful staff. Leilani, you’re the best. The beverages are always fantastic, and I can’t get enough of that candy cane frappe.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. Onions to the complainer. Go complain about another gym. You’re not missed.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.