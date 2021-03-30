Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Enoch of Merten’s Heavy Equipment Repair who stopped and helped senior citizens with changing a flat tire. Not only did he change the flat, he went over and above by putting air in the spare tire. Merten’s should be extremely proud to have this fine young man as an employee.
Onions to the lady who had 70 hot dogs and buns left over for no shown at a wedding dinner, maybe a real dinner people would show, but hotdogs? Maybe next time try popcorn and beer.
Orchids to Sunrise Pharmacy. I called for vaccination on Thursday, and I received a call on Friday.
Onions to the city and county for not financially supporting Mohave Co. Sheriff’s K-9 program. You reap the benefits but don’t support the cause. Shame on you!
Orchids to my hubby. You’re now the handsomest man in town. Definitely not the brightest. Where passion and tenderness is concerned, you don’t even rate. Height is not a virtue. Missing teeth and hair is unflattering. What you do possess is a big pension and great medical plan. Honey, I love you!
Onions to the birthday hater. Do you know what region of the country you’re in? Is Pin the Tail on the Donkey next on your list? Are weddings, christenings, bar mitzvahs,funerals and others next? Quit playing victim and accept society.
Orchids to John and staff at Estate Auction Service. Great service looking for what I wanted and very knowledgeable about firearms and other items that a business of this type should know about. Very refreshing to speak with the owner who knows his stuff.
Onions to the effects of $15per hour. Fast food now costs double of what it cost two years ago. Stores add self-checkout to stay competitive but eliminates jobs. Entry level jobs were never intended to be a career. $15 an hour is still less than welfare, so much for incentive to better oneself.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.