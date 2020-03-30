Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the Lake Havasu High School administration for your compassionate leadership during this challenging time. You are so appreciated. CD
Onions to the employees who are hoarding toilet paper. Share with the consumers, please.
Orchids to Dr. Jack Diep for remaining in Lake Havasu. Dr. Diep has joined Lakeside Orthopedic as their pain management specialist. What a kind, caring doctor. Best wishes. JH
Onions to the school for getting rid of another awesome teacher. Do you not care about how this will affect students this late in the year? Everyone is sick of long term subs taking the place of awesome teachers.
Orchids to Travis Wilson of LeGrand Plumbing for his prompt response to a plumbing emergency at my home on a weekend. He returned my call within a few minutes, arrived at my home within the hour, and quickly took care of the problem at a reasonable price. Great service by a very courteous young man.
Orchids to Auto Stop for replacing windshield motor. Driving in rain got a whole lot easier! Patty
Onions to the teacher who wanted more consequences for misbehaving students, but when she misbehaved and was let go, sparking tantrums on social media. Own up to your consequences and stop blaming. My cap is off!
Orchids to Kay Walker for saving my guitar. I thought my Gretsch was DOA.
Onions to restaurants and fast food establishments with management that allows hacking, coughing, germ spewing employees to work. Spreading germs all over patrons, food, and the whole space! Coughing into the elbow doesn’t help! Read, watch health updates. Go home!
Orchids to the two pool guys on Tuesday morning that stopped to assist my husband when he fell pushing his Chevy off the road. It seemed like you appeared out of the blue, like angels. We truly appreciated your kindness. B&L
