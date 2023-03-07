Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sean at Smith’s pharmacy. He is always very helpful when I go in.
Orchids to Sandra at the surgery center. You are an amazing gift from God. You really made me feel at ease and answered all of my questions. Enjoy your retirement!
Onions to the new sewer. We never had cockroaches before the sewer was put in. The neighbors on each side of us get them too. We get pest control spray and we still had nine cockroaches in the house in February.
Orchids to Discount Tire, they found I had a cracked rim on my Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Onions to not fixing the streets and highways with all of the potholes and crumbling pavement.
Orchids to all the winter visitors. You are part of what Robert McCulloch built this community around. We were tax paying winter visitors, now full-time taxpayers. Good to have you back!
Onions to the man who enters a dog friendly, people friendly establishment and tells patrons to, “Leave your dog home.” Shame on you! If you are not four-legged friendly and considerate of your dog-loving community, please do us all a favor and do not enter!
Orchids to local businesses who provide dog-friendly dining and welcome the gift of a friendly, furry face.
Orchids to the planners of the Art Trail event, it was a very interesting and informative event.
Orchids to all of the talented artists for graciously opening their studios and homes to all of us who attended the arts trail.
Orchids to Sal and Daniel of River Stone Works. Excellent work installing our new counter tops and backsplash.
Orchids to Jeremy’s Juke Joint. Kevin Jaxon is great entertainment. Good job booking him and his band.
