Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the pharmacy for not answering their phones or when they do they keep putting you on hold so frustrating not good customer service at all!
Orchids to Havasu Bike and Fitness. They fixed a flat tire for me while I waited. Restored my faith in a business that knows how to treat their clients. Thank you so much. I will be back.
Orchids to the Flying X and Havasis for putting on an amazing concert for The Clothes Closet. South of Graceland was fantastic and it was obvious the crowd had a great time. Looking forward to the next time Havasis has a fundraiser - Mrs. and Mr. Sponsor!
Onions to bad parenting. When a majority of your kids all have rap sheets, don’t go online defending their behavior. Not paying fines and running from cops doesn’t mean they’re doing better.
Onions to the onion giver saying “if you can’t afford it, leave.” You won’t be living in those neighborhoods so what does it matter to you? Tell the truth, what actually bothers you is the thought of “non-affluent” people living here. Take that arrogance back to where you came from. Alberto Espinoza
Onions to the blue Mustang in our neighborhood that sounds like a desert buggy/buzzsaw speeding through our streets at least 15 times a day. Fix your car or at least slow your travel. Sounds horrible. Not cool!
Orchids to Shawna in Home Decor from Lowe’s. Great personal service and a great thanks for fixing my situation. Everything worked out. Customer service is above and beyond.
Orchids, from trailer park problems to newly released out of prison, you really know how to pick winners. Great example for your children to find men who are such great members of society.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
